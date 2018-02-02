Senator Fischer Files For Re-election
By Dale Johnson
Feb 2, 2018 @ 12:09 PM
courtesy Senator Fischer's Office

Nebraska U.S. Republican Senator, Deb Fischer, Friday filed for re-election with the Nebraska Secretary of State.  Fischer was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2012 and serves on the following committees: Armed Services; Agriculture; Environment and Public Works; Commerce, Science, and Transportation; Aging; and Rules.  In a prepared statement, Senator Fischer said, “Six years ago, I promised I would stand tall for our shared values and build relationships with my colleagues to get things done.  I am proud to have worked every single day to keep that promise.  Together, we have fought to keep our communities strong and promote  prosperity for Nebraska families. I look forward to running on that record,” Fischer said.