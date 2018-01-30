Senator Pressing Ahead With Campus Speech Bill

The free speech controversy around the University of Nebraska Lincoln Campus emerged in front of the Legislature’s education committee tuesday. State Senator Steve Halloran of Hastings said he will continue to press a bill that would require all Public Colleges and Universities in the State to monitor and insure Freedom of Speech, and report to the Legislature and the public on any First Amendment issues that arise on their campuses.

Halloran said the University’s new free speech policy, adopted by the Board of Regents last Thursday, doesn’t go far enough. “The major issue I have with their new policy is that it does not contain a reporting component to the Public, which would hold them accountable for their actions or inactions.”

Halloran also said the Board of Regents Policy applies only to the University of Nebraska’s four campuses. “LB 718 is not limited to just the University of Nebraska system, but to all institutions of higher learning within the State.”

Board of Regents Chairman Rob Schafer appeared in opposition to the bill, saying he appreciated the attention to “these important matters”. He said, however, that LB 718 is the wrong approach because if “infringes on the constitutional authority of the Board of Regents to govern the University of Nebraska.”

Schafer said that accountablity is built into the new policy, since regular reports to the Regents are required.