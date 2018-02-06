Senator Promotes State Bitcoin Regulations

Have you traded any bitcoins lately? More people are all the time. The new crypto currency is listed on several trading exchanges, and being traded by several major investment houses such as Goldman Sachs. Senator Paul Schumacher of Columbus told the legislature’s banking committee tuesdayday that Nebraska needs to get in the game in case bitcoins become more mainstream.

He told the Banking, Insurance and Commerce Committee that the state could profit by increased economic development, as it has in the past when it acted on other emerging industries.

“Our insurance business is very good in this state because we have developed an insurance framework that is very accomodating to the industry and also works very well.”

Schumacher said bitcoins are extremely volatile, starting out ten years ago at a few dollars in value, reaching $20,000 per bitcoin recently, and now back down to around $7,000 each.

“There will only be 21 million of these things, and then the market will dictate their value” Schumacher said. “The problem is that they can be divided into small parts, making them difficult to track and hard to verify transactions.”

In response to another question, Schumacher said his bill, LB987, does not seek to regulate the bitcoins, block chains, or other aspects of the currency itself. “The on and the off ramp, and where the businesses who use this and their employees and how they’re governed.”

A decision on whether the bill will be sent to the full Legislature for debate will be made by the committee.