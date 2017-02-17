Senator Proposes Bill Repealing Ban On Federal Food Assistance

Capitol of Nebraska, Lincoln. The building was designed by Bertram Grosvenor Goodhue and constructed between 1922 and 1932. The Indiana limestone structure draws on both Classical and Gothic architectural traditions, but represents major innovations in state capitol design.

Nebraska residents with major or multiple felony drug convictions could qualify for federal food assistance under a bill that would repeal the state’s current ban. Lincoln Senator, Adam Morfeld, told a legislative committee his proposal helps recently released prisoners get back on their feet and reduce their odds of re-offending. Morfeld says the bill would ultimately save the state money because the benefit is federally funded and cheaper than incarcerating someone who commits a new crime.

Nebraska prohibits people from collecting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits if they were convicted of three felony drug possession charges or one felony distribution charge. The Department of Health and Human Services opposes the measure, arguing that the prospect of losing SNAP benefits encourages drug users to seek treatment.