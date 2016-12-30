Senator Sasse Responds To Russian Cyber-Hack Sanctions

Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse said President Obama’s reaction was “too little, too late” after Russian Election hacking. The Nebraska Senator issued a statement calling the expulsion of Russian diplomats “meager steps”, and predicted they will not change Russian President Putin’s calculation that his aggression is worth the risk. Sasse went on to say that the Administration should have led a comprehensive review of our offensive and defensive cyber doctrines a year ago, instead of offering what he called media-driven spin. The statement conluded by saying our adversaries must be deterred by knowing that cyber attacks will be met with swift and decisive responses.