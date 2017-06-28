Senator Turns To Internet For State Flag Overhaul

A Nebraska state senator who called for an overhaul of the state flag is turning to the internet to come up with a possible new look. Sen. Burke Harr of Omaha says he wants to see ideas from the public and may try to change the flag again if one design receives a strong positive reaction.

Harr says he sees nothing wrong with the current state flag, which features the state seal. But he says he’d like to see an image more recognizable and distinguishable. The flag hung upside down at the Capitol for more than a week in January before someone noticed.