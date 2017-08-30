Fatal Accident Closes Portion of Highway 33
By Charlie Brogan
|
Aug 30, 2017 @ 5:37 PM
Photo provided by 10.11 news

Highway 33 west of the Crete Corner, south of Lincoln, was closed late Wednesday afternoon after a traffic accident that took one life.

At 3:32 PM, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputies, Crete Fire
& Rescue and the Nebraska State Patrol responded to the two vehicle crash which occurred just west of the intersection of SW 100th & Hwy 33. The preliminary investigation reveals the driver of an eastbound Chrysler Town & Country minivan entered the westbound traffic lane and was struck head on by a westbound tractor-trailer. The driver and lone occupant of the minivan was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and lone occupant of the tractor-trailer was treated and released at the scene.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team was called to investigate the scene. A portion of Hwy 33 was closed for several hours before re-opening. Names are being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The Sheriff’s Office says seatbelts were in use and alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash.

