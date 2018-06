U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at a news conference to address the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program at the Justice Department in Washington, U.S., September 5, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

A family emergency will keep U.S. Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, from coming to Omaha Thursday. A spokesman for the office of U.S. Attorney for Nebraska did not elaborate on the nature of the family emergency. Sessions was coming to announce plans to combat the opioid crisis.