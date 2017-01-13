Seven Athletes, ’98 State Champion Basketball Team Highlight LNE Hall of Fame Induction

Seven former athletes along with the 1998 state champion boys basketball team will be inducted as part of the 27th class of the Lincoln Northeast Athletic Hall of Fame Saturday, Jan. 14.

They will be recognized at halftime of the Northeast/Lincoln East boys basketball game Friday, Jan. 13 and a formal banquet will be held on the 14th at the Havelock Social Hall, 62nd and Platte Avenue. KFOR Sports Director Jeff Motz will serve as the emcee.

Cocktail hour starts at 5:30pm, with the dinner set for 7pm. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for students K-12 and can be purchased at Northeast by calling the Athletic Office at 402-436-1337.

Here are the list of this year’s inductees:

Jon Ogden (1962)-Member of 1961 football and 1962 basketball state championship teams. Three sport letterwinner in football, basketball and baseball. All-city in football, honorable mention in basketball.

Michelle Kant Strom (1993)-Four-year letter winner in gymnastics, state champion in the uneven bars and floor exercise.

Alton Mason (1996)-Three-year letter winner in basketball. Helped Rockets to state championship game appearances in 1994, 1995 and 1996, including state titles in ’95 and ’96. All-state and all-city selection. Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year, 1996 Mr. Basketball. Played college basketball at Arizona State, played professionally for 12 years in various European leagues.

Ben Schluckebier (1997)-Lettered 12 times in cross country, swimming and track. Placed 8th in the 1995 Class A state cross country meet and 10th in the mile and two-mile races at the 1997 state track meet.

Jaime Venhaus Johnson (2001)-Three-year letter winner in girls soccer. Helped Rockets to first state soccer tournament in 1999, all-city and all-state three seasons. Played college soccer at Nebraska-Omaha.

Dominique Kelley Johnson (2007)-Four year letter winner in girls basketball. Helped Rockets to a 70-3 record in final three seasons, including undefeated 2005 Class A championship season, a 48-game win streak that ended with runner-up finish at 2006 Class A title game. Played college basketball at Nebraska, leading Huskers to Sweet 16 appearance in NCAA tourney and finished her college career with over 1,000 points. Was an assistant coach at Nebraska and Drake.

Kent Urban (2007)-Four-year letter winner in baseball and three-year winner in basketball. Led Rockets to third place finish at 2007 Class A state baseball tournament. Helped Northeast to state tournament in basketball (2005 and 2006). Played college baseball at Kansas State.