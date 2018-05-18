Severe Weather Expected Saturday Afternoon Into Evening

There’s a decent chance you might have to cancel those Saturday outdoor plans. National Weather Service Meteorologist Van DeWald told KFOR News showers are expected Saturday morning into the late morning, but conditions should clear up before noon.

However, DeWald says storms will start brewing in the afternoon and could produce severe weather into the Lincoln area around 4 or 5pm, “Those storms could have very large hail, damaging winds, or even a tornado or two.”

Only showers are expected for most of your Sunday. Stay tuned to KFOR 103.3FM 1240AM for on-air severe weather coverage or online at kfornow.com.