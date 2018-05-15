Seward Sheriff Office Hosts Training on Fentanyl Overdose Cases

In response to a growing number of Fentanyl overdose calls, a Nebraska County Sheriff’s Office produced training for those situations.

The Seward County Sheriff Office was host to approximately forty local law enforcement officers as well as Fire and Rescue Squad personnel from several departments within the county. Representatives from area fire departments included Garland, Pleasant Dale, Staplehurst, Beaver Crossing and Seward. The personnel learned about the dangers associated with Fentanyl exposure and how to treat victims of opioid-related overdose cases.

Fentanyl is considered one of the most lethal illicit drugs being sold on the street today. Fentanyl’s potency is considered by experts to be approximately 1000 times that of Heroin and fatal overdose from Fentanyl are considered epidemic in Ohio and

Indiana.

Attendees were shown examples of the drug and the packaging it most likely will appear in and precautions when exposed to even small quantities of the drug. As little as five granules of Fentanyl can be lethal to anyone coming into contact with it.