Shoes For Miles Collecting Shoes For a Great Cause

Shoes for Miles is helping collect new shoes for Nebraska’s most vulnerable children while raising awareness of congenital heart defects. This year’s shoe drive runs through Feb. 18th to benefit the Foster CARE Closet, a nonprofit organization that gives new, donated clothing to abused and neglected children in foster care.

Shoes for Miles is organized by Greg and Dana Ludvik as a way to honor their 6-day old son Miles, who died 2 years ago of a heart defect. Take new kids’ shoes to Footloose & Fancy’s 2 locations and The Mill in College View.

 

