Singer Killed In UTV Crash At Thayer County Fair

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a death that occurred over the weekend at the Thayer County Fairgrounds in Deshler.

Investigators say 25 year-old Abby Uecker of Norfolk was killed near the racetrack while riding inside a all-terrain Utility Task Vehicle. Uecker was the lead singer for Abby Nicole and County Road, a country and classic rock band that performed Friday and Saturday night at the Thayer County Fair.

Uecker graduated in December 2015 from the University of Nebraska Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts.