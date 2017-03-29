Siren, Alert Signals Tested During Tornado Drill

Funnel cloud close to touchdown near 84th and Highway 2 on Monday May 9, 2016. (Courtesy of YouTube)

Sirens blared, weather radios and the emergency alert system interrupted programming on KFOR and other media outlets in the Lincoln area Wednesday morning, as part of the statewide tornado drill.

The test also allowed you the time to go over your emergency action plan at home or work, if and when severe weather strikes.

Van Dewald, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Valley, tells KFOR News they recommend being below ground level, such as a basement in your home. He says if you don’t have a basement, get to the lowest level possible away from windows and glass doors.

Dewald says you want as many walls between you and the outside as possible.

In addition to tornadoes, severe storms can produce large, damaging hail, such as the case in Lincoln on May 9, 2016.

When a tornado or severe thunderstorm watch is issued, it means the conditions are favorable for the development of severe weather in and close to the watch area. If a warning is issued, it means that severe weather is happening or eminent.

KFOR FM103.3/1240AM for 93 years has been a reliable source of severe weather coverage and will continue to bring you the latest weather information this season, if storms threaten the Lincoln area.