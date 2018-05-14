Smoking, Lightning Related Fires Over The Weekend In Lincoln Area

A house near 84th and Waverly Road burns down after being struck by lightning on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Courtesy of 1011 Now)

A person who was smoking and later fell asleep caused a house fire Saturday afternoon.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue says a house fire near 12th Street and Saunders Avenue started in the bedroom and caused $35,000 damage. Two people living in the home made it out safely with their dog.

LFR says they cannot return to the rental house for a while.

Early Saturday morning, a house northeast of Lincoln a home was struck by lightning and then caught fire. Waverly Fire & Rescue, along with crews from Raymond, Southeast, Malcolm and Greenwood, responded to the home near 84th Street and Waverly Road at about 4 a.m. Everyone in the home made it out safely.

A neighbor said the house burned down within minutes.