Snow, Ice and Wildfire

On Tuesday, the same day blizzard warnings and 4 inches of snow hit northeast Nebraska and ice affected travel in southeast Nebraska, an area in southwest Nebraska was being blackened by wildfires. Firefighters are fighting hot spots left by a wildfire that destroyed a house and blackened hundreds of acres as it threatened McCook. At least one person who camps out near the Red Willow County community of 7,500 people was burned Tuesday afternoon as 40-to-50 mph wind gusts whipped flames down a canyon toward the city. Students and staff at an elementary school were evacuated to a high school several blocks away. Fire Chief, Bill Elliott of the Red Willow Western Rural Fire Department says wind knocked a power line into a shed, ignited dry brush and setting off a 200 acre blaze.