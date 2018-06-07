South Haymarket Burglary By Dale Johnson | Jun 7, 2018 @ 7:56 AM courtesy 10/11NOW Police are investigating the burglary of the Meadow Gold Building at 300 South 7th. Capt. Ryan Dale tells KFOR NEWS a large amount of damage was done to solar panels on the roof. SHARE RELATED CONTENT Two Men Caught In Fentanyl Bust Now Facing Federal Charges Drug Enforcement Administration Creates New Midwest Office In Nebraska Copper Wiring, Piping Taken From Lincoln Brewery Man Who Died In Carbon Monoxide-Filled Home Identified New NE Corrections Deputy Director and Prison Warden Automated Shuttle Expected To Arrive Soon For Lincoln Test