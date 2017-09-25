South Lincoln Bank Robbed Monday Morning

Lincoln Police are investigating what appears to be another bank robbery, after a man walked in to the Union Bank and Trust near Southwood Drive and Highway 2 shortly after 8:30am Monday.

Police Sgt. Randy Clark told KFOR News no weapon was shown by the suspect, described as a black male, about 6-1, 180 pounds, wearing a black hoodie, dark bandana over his face and blue jeans.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken and the suspect took off on foot. No one was hurt.

KFOR News asked Sgt. Clark if this could be related to recent robberies in the city. He said it’s too early to say for the moment.

Last week, two northeast Lincoln banks were targeted. The Great Western Bank at 64th and Havelock had no money taken, after a man showed up before the lobby opened for the day demanding money. About an hour or so after that, the Cornhusker Bank at 1600 North Cotner was robbed at gunpoint, with some cash taken and an employee was pepper-sprayed.

No arrests yet in either case.