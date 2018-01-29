South Lincoln Crash Leaves Two People Critically Hurt

Police are still investigating a two-vehicle crash in south Lincoln around 10:30pm Friday that sent to people to the hospital.

It happened at Beaver Creek Lane and Pine Lake Road, according to Police Captain Ryan Dale. He told KFOR News investigators believed one of the drivers pulled out in front of the other.

Both drivers were trapped in their vehicles when emergency crews arrived and had to undergo surgery for their injuries. As of Monday morning, both drivers were in critical condition.

No citations have been issued.