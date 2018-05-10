Southeast High School Student Caught With Airsoft Gun On Campus
|
May 10, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
(Courtesy of Lincoln Public Schools)
Administrators at Lincoln Southeast High School, along with LPS district officials, have contacted parents about a student caught with an airsoft gun on campus Wednesday.
Here’s the message sent to LSE parents.
|
|Lincoln Southeast High School families:
We would like to let you know about something that happened in our building. On Wednesday, one of our students had an Airsoft pistol in their backpack and showed it to other students. Airsofts look very realistic, but are actually replica weapons. Several students went home, informed their parents and, as a result, several parents called and notified the school this morning. We have confiscated the Airsoft and the student will face appropriate consequences.
We want to express our gratitude to the students and parents for their swift action, which allowed Southeast administrators to quickly resolve this issue. This also might be a good time to talk with your students and remind them – if they see or hear something that makes them feel uncomfortable, share with a trusted adult.
Feel free to contact us with questions or concerns. Thanks.
KFOR News contacted Lincoln Police for further details, but no details were immediately available, since their investigation is ongoing.