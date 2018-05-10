STREAMING
Southeast High School Student Caught With Airsoft Gun On Campus
By Jeff Motz
|
May 10, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
(Courtesy of Lincoln Public Schools)

Administrators at Lincoln Southeast High School, along with LPS district officials, have contacted parents about a student caught with an airsoft gun on campus Wednesday.
Here’s the message sent to LSE parents.

KFOR News contacted Lincoln Police for further details, but no details were immediately available, since their investigation is ongoing.

