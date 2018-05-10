Southeast High School Student Caught With Airsoft Gun On Campus

Lincoln Southeast High School families: We would like to let you know about something that happened in our building. On Wednesday, one of our students had an Airsoft pistol in their backpack and showed it to other students. Airsofts look very realistic, but are actually replica weapons. Several students went home, informed their parents and, as a result, several parents called and notified the school this morning. We have confiscated the Airsoft and the student will face appropriate consequences. We want to express our gratitude to the students and parents for their swift action, which allowed Southeast administrators to quickly resolve this issue. This also might be a good time to talk with your students and remind them – if they see or hear something that makes them feel uncomfortable, share with a trusted adult. Feel free to contact us with questions or concerns. Thanks.