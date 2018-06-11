Stabbing Suspect In Jail, Victim Recovering From Injuries

A 22-year-old man accused of randomly stabbing a 33-year-old Lincoln man early Friday evening is expected to be in court Monday afternoon.

Jaivon Phillips apparently attacked the victim outside of a mobile home at 2545 Theresa Street with a steak knife. He was later captured walking down Salt Creek Roadway near Innovation Campus, covered in sweat and blood.

Phillips was arrested for attempted 2nd-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

The 33-year-old man suffered several injuries, including a lacerated spleen.