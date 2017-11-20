More Staff Assaults At Tecumseh Prison

An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI) assaulted a staff member on Sunday, November 19, 2017. The staff member was retrieving an item from a port in a cell door, when the inmate used a homemade weapon to cut the staff member’s hand.

The staff member assaulted Sunday received stitches to the hand. On Friday, five inmates in separate restrictive housing cells created a disruption by starting small fires in their cells. When responding to that incident, one staff member received a cut to the nose, which was determined not to be serious. This incident also involved a homemade weapon.

“Safety is our number one priority and search teams have been deployed at TSCI to locate and identify the source of the weapons,” Director Scott R. Frakes said. “Each of the individuals involved in the incident on Friday and the one involved Sunday were in restrictive housing due to the serious risk they present to the safety and security of the facility, our team members and other incarcerated individuals. They remain in the appropriate placement given their behavior.”

All incidents will be investigated with findings provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions, such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.