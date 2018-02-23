Stage Theater To Present “Putnam County Spelling Bee” By Charlie Brogan | Feb 23, 2018 @ 12:00 PM Courtesy of AP Images The Stage Theater in Hickman will present the comic yet thought provoking musical “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” March 8-11th and 15th-18th. Listen here for details: RELATED CONTENT Lincoln Residents Face Recycling Deadline The Arts Contribute Millions To Lincoln’s Economy Lincoln Choral Group Taking New Approach Young Actors To Present “Mary Poppins Junior” PODCAST: Dave Stieren Discusses Food Stamps Stage Students Send Message To Parents