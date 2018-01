Lincoln Police arrested a man who was holding hostages for about a half-hour Friday afternoon at a strip mall off of 27th and Cornhusker.

It was first reported that 31-year-old Lawrence Hart was holding a hostage just after 1 pm. When police arrived, they found him holding a woman as a human shield and making verbal threats.

Police said Hart never had a weapon.

The hostage was able to get away, and Hart was arrested for kidnapping, assault, and child neglect.