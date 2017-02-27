State Budget Pressure Increases As Revenue Picture Darkens

A struggling farm economy could mean more budget challenges for Nebraska lawmakers this year, based on new state estimates. Members of the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board offered a gloomy outlook for agriculture over the next few years as they set new revenue projections on Monday. The board’s projections will leave lawmakers with a projected $298 million revenue shortfall in the upcoming two-year budget. Lawmakers have developed a plan to reduce their original $900 million shortfall to roughly $134 million. Because of the board’s new estimates, however, that projected shortfall will now grow to $298 million. Board members say Omaha and Lincoln’s economies are faring well, but low commodity prices continue to hurt agriculture, the state’s largest industry. Board member David Ochsner says he’s concerned the trend may continue.

The news broke while the Legislature’s Revenue Committee heard University of Nebraska President Hank Bounds fight projected budget cuts. With the current budget, the University would face a $12 million cut along with $40 million in uncontrollable cost increases. University of Nebraska leaders predict large tuition increases, in addition to program cuts, if the legislature passes the Governor’s new state budget as is. Bounds said the $56 million dollar gap the governor’s package would create could even lead to a double digit tuition hike. The last time the University faced budget cuts from the state was in 2011. Bounds said the University is still rebounding from those cuts and the previous major cuts that were made a decade ago. He asked the committee to pass a University of Nebraska budget with flat funding rather than the cuts proposed by the Governor.