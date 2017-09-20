State Capitol To Be Completed Friday, 85 Years After Construction Began

State officials are set to celebrate the completion of the state Capitol’s courtyard fountains, a piece of the building’s original design that went unfinished for 85 years. The Nebraska Capitol Commission will host a ceremony Friday at 3 p.m. in the Capitol’s northeast courtyard. Gov. Pete Ricketts, Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer and Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Heavican are all scheduled to speak.

The fountains are the final piece of architect Bertram Goodhue’s vision for the Capitol. They were included in the construction plans in 1932 but weren’t completed because of tight funding during the Great Depression. Lawmakers approved funding for the project in 2014 so that it would coincide with this year’s 150th anniversary of Nebraska statehood.

Final traffic arrangements have been released for the big “Salute To The Good Life” party that’s scheduled for this Friday around the State Capitol. The biggest effect, other than the expected crowd, will be street closings.

Starting at 6 pm Thursday, G-H-and-K-Street from 14th to 16th will be closed, as well as Goodhue Blvd. south of the Capitol, and 16th street on the east side of the Capitol. Then, on Friday, L Street from 14th to 16th will be closed all day starting at 9 am.

The free “Salute to the Good Life” event will run from 4 to 11 p.m.this Friday, in the area around the capitol and along Centennial Mall. It’s all part of the Sesquicentennial, the 150th anniversary of Nebraska’s statehood.

The last of the sesquicentennial events in 2017, the Salute to the Good Life, will feature live music, food trucks/vendors, a laser light show projected onto the Nebraska State Capitol, fireworks, an exhibit by Patriotic Productions titled “Remembering Our Fallen,” Truckin’ Through Nebraska: A Mobile Children’s Museum, and more.

Admission is free and the public is encouraged to attend. Attendees should plan to arrive early and bring portable seating (lawn chairs, blankets, etc.), as none will be provided. A limited amount of space will be reserved on Centennial Mall South near the fountain for active duty military, family members of the deployed, and veterans.

Additional information is available at www.ne150.org/salute.

“The ‘Salute to the Good Life’ is an opportunity for people from across the state to come together to celebrate Nebraska’s history and honor the men and women, both past and present, of our armed forces,” said Governor Ricketts. “My family and I have had a wonderful time celebrating our state’s 150th birthday this year. I encourage you and your family to come enjoy this final sesquicentennial event celebrating the Good Life in Nebraska.”

First Lady Susanne Shore said, “I hope Nebraskans from across the state will join us for the last and biggest sesquicentennial event of 2017! As we developed programming for the Nebraska150 Celebration, we focused on three main goals: bridging communities, connecting individuals and enhancing state pride. I believe this event gets at the core of all three. It’s a celebration of who we are, how far we have come and where we are going. It’s also a salute to the brave men and women of our military, past and present, who have fought to protect our communities, our families and our way of life.”

Below is a schedule of events:

Friday, Sept. 22

3:00 p.m. Patriotic Productions’ “Remembering Our Fallen” Exhibit Opens

3:00 p.m. Food Trucks/Vendors Open

3-9 p.m. Nebraska150 Branded Merchandise Sales

3-7 p.m. Truckin’ Through Nebraska: A Mobile Children’s Museum Open For Tours

(The museum will also be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24 in the Haymarket on Canopy St. between Q & P St.)

4:00 p.m. Remarks by Gov. Pete Ricketts & First Lady Susanne Shore.

Music by the Nebraska National Guard Band

5:00 p.m. Music by Josh Hoyer

6:15 p.m. Music by The Back 40

7:30 p.m. Gov. Pete Ricketts & First Lady Susanne Shore Welcome the Crew of the USS Nebraska

7:45 p.m. Music by the Kris Lager Band

8:45 p.m. Laser Light Show by Laser Spectacles

9:15 p.m. Music by the Kris Lager Band

10:15 p.m. Fireworks Finale by J&M Displays

The Salute to the Good Life is sponsored by Rhonda Seacrest, Ameritas, Kawasaki, Friends of the Nebraska150 Foundation, City of Lincoln, Lincoln Convention & Visitor’s Bureau, and Wal-Mart.

More information about the Nebraska150 Celebration is available at www.ne150.org.