State Designates 13 Nebraska Hospitals As Stroke Centers

Thirteen Nebraska hospitals have been designated as primary stroke centers by the Department of Health and Human Services. Bryan Health and CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln are among them. DHHS says the designation is part of creating what it calls a Stroke System of Care across the state. The goal: facilitate rapid recognition of symptoms, patient transport to an appropriate hospital and timely treatment.

Here are the other hospitals designated as stroke centers:

Bellevue Medical Center, Bellevue.

CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center Bergan Mercy, Omaha.

CHI Health Good Samaritan, Kearney.

CHI Health Immanuel, Omaha.

CHI Health Lakeside, Omaha.

Faith Regional Health Services, Norfolk.

Great Plains Health, North Platte.

Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings.

Methodist Hospital, Omaha.

Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha.

Saint Francis Medical Center, Grand Island.