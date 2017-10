Six Lincoln area teams have made the NSAA State High School Football playoffs, which begin Oct. 27.

Lincoln High, Pius X and Southwest qualified in Class A. Waverly makes the Class B field, while Lincoln Christian makes the C1 bracket and Lincoln Lutheran in Class C2.

Coverage of the Lincoln High vs Millard South game will be on KFOR next Friday.

Click on the links below for the state playoff brackets.

Class A

Class B

Class C1

Class C2