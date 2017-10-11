STATE GIRLS GOLF: LSW Finishes 2nd In “A”, Christian Is 3rd In “C” Team Results

Elkhorn South won team title in the Class A Girls State Golf Meet in Norfolk on Tuesday.

Lincoln Southwest was runner-up. The top Lincoln finisher individually in Class A was Southwest’s Brynn Sundquist, who shot a two round total of 175.

In Class C, Ogallala won the team title, while Chadron was runner-up. Lincoln Christian finished third in the team standings.

Taylor Van Ostrand of Lincoln Christian finished 9th in the individual standings, with a two-round total of 172. Her teammate Chloe Dworak came in 13th and shot a 183.

