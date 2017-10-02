State Hopes Bonuses Help Fix Prison Staffing Problems

State Corrections Director Scott Frakes has unveiled a new pay plan for staff members at the State Penitentiary and the Tecumseh State Prison. Starting immediately, the state will pay a $2,500 signing bonus to first 100 new staff members hired for either prison by November 17, and will pay longevity bonuses ranging from 2.5% to 10% percent for existing staff working at the Tecumseh prison.

The hiring bonuses will be paid quarterly, with amounts added to regular paychecks. The retention bonuses for Tecumseh employees will also be added to paychecks. Frakes emphasized, however, that they will not be added to base pay, and will not accrue extra retirement pay.

Turnover rates at the two prisons are about 30% right now, and hundreds of positions remain open, forcing the assignment of regular mandatory overtime to staff members. The mandatory overtime, sometimes with little notice, and pay lower than other law enforcement agencies in the area, have both been cited as a major cause of the turnover and the failure to attract sufficient numbers of qualified staff.

Frakes told KFOR News that no new money will be required to pay for the program. “We have been able to identify funding for the program, primarily through the reduction in overtime” said Frakes. Department of Corrections figures indicate that each new employee hired successfully will cut annual overtime expense by about $13,000.

Asked whether success of the new program will give me more ammunition to go to the Legislature with a request for permanently higher allocations for employee pay, Frakes was non-committal. “Right now, today, I’m just focused on rolling this out, implementing it, making sure that everyone in the agency understands how it works, why it will be beneficial, and looking forward to the successes it will bring me.”