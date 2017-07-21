State Legion Baseball Tournament Starts Saturday
By Jeff Motz
Jul 21, 2017 @ 7:42 AM

The 2017 Nebraska Class A State Legion Baseball Tournament gets underway Saturday at Sherman Field in Lincoln and at Millard South.

Area 5 champion JC Brager of Lincoln Southeast will play Elkhorn Post 211 at 10am in the National Division at Sherman.  The host team, Judds Brothers Construction of Lincoln Northeast, will take on Roof Tech of Millard West at 7pm.

In the American Division at Millard South, Area 5 runner-up U-Stop of Lincoln East will play Papillion-LaVista South at 10am Saturday.

Click on the links below to see the full brackets.

National Division Bracket

American Division Bracket

