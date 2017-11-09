State of Nebraska Prepares to Resume Executions

Nebraska’s corrections department has taken a key step to initiate the state’s first execution since 1997, although no date has been set. The Department of Correctional Services on Thursday notified death-row inmate Jose Sandoval of the lethal injection drugs to be used in his execution.

The department is required to notify an inmate of the drugs to be used at least 60 days before the attorney general asks the Nebraska Supreme Court for an execution warrant. The department says it will use diazepam, fentanyl citrate, cisatracurium besylate and potassium chloride. The department says it has all of the drugs, and that the drugs have already been tested in accordance with the law.

Sandoval was sentenced to death on five counts of first-degree murder for the September 2002 deaths of five people in a Norfolk bank robbery.

In a statement released shortly after the Department of Corrections announced the notification, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said he agrees with the notice that was given.

“Sandoval planned the September 26, 2002, Norfolk bank robbery when, in less than a minute, five innocent people were brutally shot and killed. Sandoval personally killed three people, two more people were killed, and three more people were in the midst of the gunfire that day. Sandoval’s crimes were captured on video.”

Peterson went on to say that the stage is set on the legal front.

“The Nebraska Supreme Court upheld Sandoval’s convictions and death penalty sentences. The United States Supreme Court then denied further review of Sandoval’s sentences. Sandoval never filed any challenges to the Supreme Court decisions. The Attorney General’s Office is prepared to request the Nebraska Supreme Court to issue an execution warrant for the execution of Jose Sandoval after at least 60 days have elapsed.”

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska took issue with the mixture of drugs included in the notification. Executive Director Danielle Conrad issued the following statement:

“We are horrified that the Nebraska Department of Corrections plans to use Jose Sandoval as a test subject for an untested and experimental lethal injection cocktail. This rash decision will not fix the problems with Nebraska’s broken death penalty and are a distraction from the real issues impacting Nebraska’s Department of Corrections: an overcrowded, crisis-riddled system. America is a nation turning away from the death penalty. More and more states are seeing that ending capital punishment means improving public safety. Fiscal conservatives, faith leaders and public safety officials are increasingly leading efforts to replace the death penalty. The ACLU will continue to discuss the state’s misguided plan with experts locally and nationally and evaluate the grave constitutional, legal and policy questions associated with this untested protocol.”