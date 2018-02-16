State Patrol Offers “Active Shooter Training”

In light of yesterday’s school shooting in Florida, The Nebraska State Patrol is reminding Nebraska schools, businesses, and other groups that The Patrol offers civilian training for active shooter situations.

The Civilian Response to Active Killer Events (CRAKE) program was developed to provide information on awareness and steps a civilian can take to increase their safety in these horrific situations. CRAKE focuses on three steps: Avoid, Deny, and Defend.

“This training is designed specifically for civilians to know how to react in the worst situations,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “The CRAKE course helps Nebraskans be more prepared and have a plan of response to increase their likelihood of survival.”

NSP instructors across the state provide the training to any business, group, or school that requests it. The CRAKE courses are offered free of charge.

“As we’ve seen around the country, every active shooter situation can be different,” said NSP Training Academy Sergeant Paul Hagen. “We want to equip people with the mindset and thought process to help them realize what’s happening, be decisive, and act.”

Any interested school, business or other group can request a CRAKE presentation from the Nebraska State Patrol by contacting their nearest troop area office:

Troop A – Omaha – 402-331-3333 Troop D – North Platte – 308-535-8047

Troop B – Norfolk – 402-370-3456 Troop E – Scottsbluff – 308-632-1211

Troop C – Grand Island – 308-385-6000 Troop H – Lincoln – 402-471-4680