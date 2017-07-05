State Regulations Under Review

Governor Pete Ricketts will launch a review of state regulations Thursday. In his announcement, the Governor says the review is aimed at cutting unnecessary red tape to make state government more effective, efficient, and customer-focused.

Over-regulation has been a common criticism from republican candidates in recent years. President Trump has promised to roll back or eliminate numerous regulations put in place during President Obama’s eight years in office. Nebraska’s review will be done with the help of the conservative-leaning Mercatus Center from George Mason University.

Joining Governor Ricketts Thursday to make the announcement:

• James Broughel, Research Fellow for the State and Local Policy Project at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University

• Senator John Murante, Chair of the Government, Military, and Veterans’ Affairs Committee for the Nebraska Unicameral