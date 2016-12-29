State Senators Unveil Climate Change Plan

State senators on a special legislative climate action plan committee have come up with recommendations for dealing with Climate Change they hope will be acted on when the Legislature begins next week. One Committee member, Senator Ken Haar of Malcolm, says the committee recommends expanding the Property Assessed Clean Energy program.

“As my son has told me, he would like to replace his furnace with a high-efficiency furnace” Haar said. “Under the program, citizens could do that sort of thing on a really quick basis.”

The special legislative committee also recommends wind-friendly communities, community solar projects and self-driving vehicles.

The Committee suggestions face an uncertain future, due to varying acceptance of the Climate Change theory.