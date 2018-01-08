State Senators Urged To Support Convention Of States

Supporters of a proposed Convention of the States are pressing their argument to the Lincoln area. They’re urging the Nebraska Legislature to approve Legislative Resolution #6. It proposes making Nebraska the 13th state to approve the gathering. The purposes include Term Limits for Members of Congress, a requirement for a balanced Federal Budget, and numerous other restraints on the power and influence of the Federal Government.

Former Oklahoma U-S Senator Tom Coburn is the National Leader for the effort. He told KFOR Listeners on the Dave Stieren Show Monday that opponents’ claims about the unintended dangers of a constitutional convention are overblown.

“Our founders gave us a very particular way, very straightforward, a very safe way to address the issues when the balance of power becomes imbalanced. And, it is imbalanced today.”

Coburn said that the national debt is out of control, and needs to be reined in, to avoid saddling the next generation with deficits that will limit their freedom and their enjoyment of life.

“It’s about more than money. It’s really about freedom….about choice…about doing what is necessary to succeed in life.”

The former Oklahoma Senator told listeners that the U-S Government has way too much influence and takes too much of the nation’s resources.

“24% of everything that everybody does, every day, the Federal Government consumes, and we need to be about fixing that.”

LR 6 is one of hundreds of measures before the Nebraska Legislature for consideration in this year’s session.

The full text of the introduced version can be read at

https://nebraskalegislature.gov/FloorDocs/105/PDF/Intro/LR6.pdf