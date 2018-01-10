State of the State Address

Governor Ricketts says his proposed budget to lawmakers will prioritize K-12 public education, the state corrections department and services for people with developmental disabilities. The governor says the budget he will present to lawmakers on Wednesday would leave the state’s K-12 funding formula unchanged. It also would increase the number of corrections officers to address staffing shortages and use $5.8 million in unspent money to pay for 100 new prison beds to ease overcrowding. Governor Ricketts says his expected budget cuts won’t affect services for people with developmental disabilities. Hear the governor’s message LIVE at 10:00am on KFOR FM 103.3 – 1240AM. Lawmakers face a projected $173 million revenue state revenue shortfall in the current two-year budget cycle, which is expected to rise to $200 million due to a reduction in federal funding.