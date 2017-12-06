State Troopers Seize Large Amount of Pot In Traffic Stop
By Jeff Motz
|
Dec 6, 2017 @ 1:46 PM

More than 126 pounds of marijuana were found in a traffic stop around 3pm Tuesday on Interstate 80 west of Lincoln.

The Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release that a trooper saw a minivan straddling the center line heading eastbound around the Pleasant Dale exit. After pulling the van over, the trooper smelled marijuana from inside and a search found more than 126 pounds of pot in six bags in the cargo area.

Estimated street value is at $378,000.

Two 43-year-old men from California, Glenn Smith and Juan Reyes, were arrested and put in the Seward County jail.

