State Troopers Seize Large Amount of Pot In Traffic Stop

More than 126 pounds of marijuana were found in a traffic stop around 3pm Tuesday on Interstate 80 west of Lincoln.

The Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release that a trooper saw a minivan straddling the center line heading eastbound around the Pleasant Dale exit. After pulling the van over, the trooper smelled marijuana from inside and a search found more than 126 pounds of pot in six bags in the cargo area.

Estimated street value is at $378,000.

Two 43-year-old men from California, Glenn Smith and Juan Reyes, were arrested and put in the Seward County jail.