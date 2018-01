Nebraska U.S. Republican Senator, Deb Fischer, has invited Husker Head Volleyball Coach, John Cook, to Tuesday night’s State of the Union Address in Washington. Nebraska U.S. Republican Senator, Ben Sasse, has invited Nebraska State Patrol Trooper, John Lewis. Trooper Lewis helped families affected by Hurricane Irma in Florida. Hear President Trump’s State of the Union Address at 8 o’clock tonight on KFOR.