State’s Tax, Budget Picture Still Murky

The next portion of the state’s expense cutting, in response to the slowing economy, was put in place Wednesday. Governor Pete Ricketts signed LB 22, a bill that cuts the state budget by $137 Million for the final five months of the current fiscal year. The Governor has already been ordering portions of the state budget withheld for most of the current year, and said the next step is for the legislature to develop a new two year budget that continues the spending cuts and keeps the state budget in balance.

A member of the Legislature said today that the Governor missed a few items when formulating his proposed cuts. Senator Bob Krist of Omaha explained L.B. 468 to the Revenue Committee, saying that the bill signed today cuts budgeted expenses, but did nothing about automatic earmarks. Krist pointed out $335 Million in earmarks for road construction and the Game and Parks Department that are made without annual review, and said there are others. His bill would put a halt to millions in automatic earmarks and examine each one in light of the current Budget Crisis.

Also Wednesday, another member of the legislature introduced his bill to expand the state sales tax on 7 types of purchases. Senator Brett Lindstrom of Omaha has proposed taxing newspapers, lottery tickets, laundry and dry cleaning services, motor vehicle maintenance and repairs, personal care services, storage and moving services, and taxi rides would all be taxed under L-B 452. After Lindstrom explained his bill, spokesmen for each of the named items testified against it, explaining why they should remain exempt from Sales Tax.