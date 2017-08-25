Stebbing Facing Criminal Charges Stemming From State Investigation

Lancaster County Treasurer Andy Stebbing faces five felony charges for allegedly selling cars without a proper license, making false statements on motor vehicle sales documents and filing false income tax returns.

The Nebraska attorney general’s office says Stebbing turned himself in to the Nebraska State Patrol on Thursday to be cited and fingerprinted.

Authorities say the charges stemmed from an investigation by the State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Revenue into Stebbing’s sales of vehicles. The 53-year-old Stebbing has served as county treasurer since 2011. Stebbing, a Republican, ran for Lincoln Mayor in 2015 but lost to Democratic incumbent Chris Beutler.

Stebbing’s first court appearance is set for Sept. 15. If found guilty, Stebbing could get up to two years in prison, pay a $10,000 fine or both. With the tax violation, he may have to repay unpaid taxes, plus interest and penalties.