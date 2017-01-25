Stephenson Earns NCAA Gymnast Of The Week

On Tuesday, Chris Stephenson claimed NCAA Gymnast of the Week, becoming just the second Husker to earn the award following in the footsteps of Wyatt Aycock. Stephenson, a junior on the Nebraska men’s gymnastics team, adds this award to the Big Ten Gymnast-of-the-Week honor that he earned on Monday.

“I feel really blessed to receive these awards,” Stephenson said. “I’m just excited that I’m healthy enough this year to go out and perform all six routines. It means a lot to get to compete in the all-around for this team and this university.”

The Fishers, Ind., native was rewarded by both the conference and the NCAA for his stellar performance against the top-ranked Oklahoma Sooners on Jan. 21. Stephenson claimed the floor and all-around individual titles on Jan. 21 against Oklahoma, with season-best scores of 14.75 and 82.95, respectively.

Stephenson also led the Huskers on vault, parallel bars and high bar as well, earning season-high scores on all three. Stephenson scored 14.45 on vault, 14.25 on parallel bars and 13.95 on high bar, helping NU to a season-high team score of 414.400.

“We are extremely proud of Chris for the honors he won,” Coach Chuck Chmelka said. “He has worked extremely hard to get back to elite form after his surgery last year and we could not be more happy for this outstanding young man.”

Stephenson and the Huskers take one week off before resuming competition on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis, Minn. NU faces the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Minnesota Club Team at 2:30 p.m.