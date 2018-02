Firefighters dealing with a three-alarm fire on Monday morning, Feb. 19, 2018 at the historic Terminal Building that sits on the southwest corner of 10th and "O" Streets. (Jackie Ourada, KFOR News)

Lincoln’s Terminal Building remains closed to all business and all tenants. A fire Monday caused heavy damage to the building’s 8th floor, leaving smoke and heat damage on the 9th and 10th floors and water damage down to the 6th floor. Fire Inspector Chuck Schweitzer told KFOR NEWS the investigation into the cause is proceeding slowly, and will likely take several more days.