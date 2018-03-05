(AP) Monday is a recess day for state lawmakers. Tuesday is Day 37, more than half way through the 60 day legislative session…and still no definitive tax plan which would prevent farm groups from going for a statewide property tax ballot measure in the November general election. Papillion Senator, Jim Smith, chair of the Revenue Committee, says he should have a better idea next week of whether lawmakers have a realistic path forward on tax legislation. Lawmakers have long debated proposals to reduce property taxes, but are now under more pressure because farm groups are pursuing a property tax petition drive that calls for refundable income tax credits.