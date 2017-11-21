Stock Named East Tennis Coach

Lincoln East High School has named Chris Stock its new head boys tennis coach. Stock has been head coach of the East girls tennis team since 2015 and will now assume that role for both squads.

“I’m thrilled to begin the entire process of being the head tennis coach at Lincoln East,” Stock said in a letter to parents and players. “My belief is that it is the players who are at the centerpiece of our tennis program and it is the players who will make it successful by being great teammates to one another.”

Stock grew up in a self-described “tennis family” and began playing regularly at age 9. He was a highly rated junior player growing up in Nebraska and was state runner-up twice while playing for Lincoln Christian. He’s a United State Tennis Association certified pro and worked in that capacity for three years at Lincoln Racquet Club. He also was head boys tennis coach at North Platte High School for two years during the mid-1990s.

The East girls team has experienced great success since he took over head coaching duties two years ago. The Spartans as a team finished runner-up in Class A last season.

“Chris has a wealth of coaching experience and a complete understanding of the value of educational-based athletics that East High strives to promote,” said East Director of Athletics Zach Limbach. “He has the skills needed to enhance the ongoing development and overall improvement of our traditionally strong program. We are beyond excited to have Chris leading both Spartan tennis programs.”

Stock has been teaching for 26 years, currently at Cavett Elementary School.