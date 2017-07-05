Stolen Car, Burglary Under Investigation

Police are working to see if a burglary and stolen car case are related from overnight. Around 1 this morning, a car was stolen near 22nd and South and got away after a brief pursuit near 25th and Franklin. Captain Bob Farber told KFOR News the car was registered to someone from Schuyler, Nebraska. About an hour later, the car was found abandoned north of 24th and Van Dorn, as police were investigating a burglary in the same neighborhood. A suspect was found and appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. He had injuries consistent with possibly falling from a window during the burglary. Police say the suspect has not yet been cited as he is still hospitalized.