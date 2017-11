The driver of a stolen car got away early Friday morning, after slamming it into a northeast Lincoln roofing business and totaling a vehicle in the parking lot.

Police Capt. Ryan Dale tells KFOR News during the Midnight hour, the car stolen from 1015 South 16th was found totaled at McKinnis Roofing near 56th and Fremont.

The building was slightly damaged, but a vehicle in the parking lot was totaled.