Stolen Gun From Lincoln Recovered In Nebraska Pandhandle

A stolen handgun from an unlocked truck at a north Lincoln home has been found all the way out in Cheyenne County in the Nebraska Panhandle.

Lincoln Police say the gun was reported stolen by a 21-year-old man on Monday afternoon, saying it may have been taken between Sunday night and Monday morning from his truck east of 14th Street between Superior Street and I-80.

Then Monday night, the Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office got a hold of Lincoln Police, saying they found the stolen gun, after two Lincoln teens were picked up after a crash.

The vehicle involved in the collision apparently was stolen out of Grand Island.

Both teens were taken in by the Nebraska State Patrol.