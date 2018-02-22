Stolen Items Pawned Off Lead To Arrest In Burglary Case
By Jeff Motz
|
Feb 22, 2018 @ 9:08 AM
Matthew Lyons (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

Some of the at least $7,800 worth of belongings taken from a woman’s apartment near 18th and “D” during a burglary late last week were pawned off and a 35-year-old man was arrested.

Lincoln Police say jewelry, a TV, camera were among the items pawned and an officer checking those records tracked down Matthew Lyons at his home on Wednesday. He was arrested for theft by receiving stolen property.

Lyons’ parole officer found more stolen items in his room, including clothes and adult novelties.

Police say they’re investigating to see if Lyons actually broke into the apartment to steal those items.

