Stolen Property Found At Home North of Lincoln

A 32-year-old man is in jail, after he allegedly stole an estimated $50,000 worth of power tools, construction equipment and trailers taken in Lancaster County.

Sheriff’s Captain Ben Houchin says a warrant was served at Travis Duffek’s home near Highway 77 and Mill Road on Tuesday morning, leading to six LSO cases of burglary and theft along with two LPD theft cases being resolved.

Houchin says a deputy got photos of Travis Duffek’s vehicle that were taken by someone in the area near Highway 77 and Mill Road. That deputy then contacted one of the theft victims and showed the picture of the vehicle with the stolen items.

“From this, we were able to identify Mr. Duffek and where he lived. A search warrant was obtained,” Houchin said.

Approximately 200 stolen items were recovered inside the home or in the garage. Power tools, construction equipment, and trailers were among the recovered items. Houchin says it’s possible Duffek is responsible for up to 30 other thefts and burglaries in and around Lincoln.